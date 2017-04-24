Four of China's 'most wanted' for corruption believed to be hiding in Auckland
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has posted the addresses of 22 corruption suspects who have fled overseas, 10 of who are living in the United States, four in New Zealand, and five in Canada and one in Australia. The publication of their photographs and details of identity and travel documents, along with the call for tip-offs from the Chinese expatriates, appears to be an attempt at publicly shaming them into a return to China.
