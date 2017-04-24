Four of China's 'most wanted' for cor...

Four of China's 'most wanted' for corruption believed to be hiding in Auckland

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has posted the addresses of 22 corruption suspects who have fled overseas, 10 of who are living in the United States, four in New Zealand, and five in Canada and one in Australia. The publication of their photographs and details of identity and travel documents, along with the call for tip-offs from the Chinese expatriates, appears to be an attempt at publicly shaming them into a return to China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting 7 hr Parden Pard 6
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Sat American 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar '17 ryan02004 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,042 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC