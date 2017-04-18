Former Saison chef now cooking hamburgers in a caboose
Chef Scott Clark with his wife Alexis Liu at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, Calif., are seen on April 6th, 2017. Chef Scott Clark with his wife Alexis Liu at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, Calif., are seen on April 6th, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar '17
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC