Favorite dishes from Cotogna, China Live, Rooh, Dad's, Marla and

Dad's Luncheonette, Half Moon Bay: The hamburger with white bread grilled in brown butter with oak leaf lettuce, pickled onions, white cheddar cheese and a fried egg Dad's Luncheonette, Half Moon Bay: The hamburger with white bread grilled in brown butter with oak leaf lettuce, pickled onions, white cheddar cheese and a fried egg It reminded me how bad traffic has gotten in San Francisco this week when it took as long to drive across town to Marla Bakery on Balboa, as it did to stop in for a hamburger sandwich at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, or to get to dinner in San Mateo at the new Pausa. I also was able to compare the Vietnamese food at Tamarine in Palo Alto and Le Colonial in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.