Favorite dishes from Cotogna, China L...

Favorite dishes from Cotogna, China Live, Rooh, Dad's, Marla and

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: SFGate

Dad's Luncheonette, Half Moon Bay: The hamburger with white bread grilled in brown butter with oak leaf lettuce, pickled onions, white cheddar cheese and a fried egg Dad's Luncheonette, Half Moon Bay: The hamburger with white bread grilled in brown butter with oak leaf lettuce, pickled onions, white cheddar cheese and a fried egg It reminded me how bad traffic has gotten in San Francisco this week when it took as long to drive across town to Marla Bakery on Balboa, as it did to stop in for a hamburger sandwich at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, or to get to dinner in San Mateo at the new Pausa. I also was able to compare the Vietnamese food at Tamarine in Palo Alto and Le Colonial in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Wed ThomasA 2
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Mateo County was issued at April 07 at 5:17AM PDT

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC