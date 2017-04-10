Ex-Fairfield resident denied parole o...

Ex-Fairfield resident denied parole on 1984 killing

Read more: The Daily Republic

A former Fairfield man who fatally beat a woman in 1984 had his request to be paroled from prison in Soledad denied Tuesday. Robert J. Mahoney, 60, is serving a sentence of 15 years to life after being found guilty of second-degree murder in 1989.

