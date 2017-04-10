Driver Released As Investigation Into Fatal Accident Continues
St. Kitts and Nevis ; The driver of the bus involved in the fatal pedestrian accident on the Frigate Bay road on Friday morning has been released without charge while police continue their investigations into the incident. According to initial police investigations, at around 4:45 am April 7, motor bus P8282 was travelling from Basseterre towards Frigate Bay when it struck Charles Ashleigh Browne, a pedestrian walking towards Basseterre on the Half Moon Bay side of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Sun
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC