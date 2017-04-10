Driver Released As Investigation Into Fatal Accident Continues

St. Kitts and Nevis ; The driver of the bus involved in the fatal pedestrian accident on the Frigate Bay road on Friday morning has been released without charge while police continue their investigations into the incident. According to initial police investigations, at around 4:45 am April 7, motor bus P8282 was travelling from Basseterre towards Frigate Bay when it struck Charles Ashleigh Browne, a pedestrian walking towards Basseterre on the Half Moon Bay side of the road.

