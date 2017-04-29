Debris trail led police to driver who fled the scene, dragged bike with him.
A driver was arrested early Saturday after hitting and killing a bicyclist, then fleeing the scene while dragging the victim's bike away, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called about 7:05 a.m. to Highway 1 south of Furtado Lane for reports of a collision and found a 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man on the right road shoulder, gravely injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|Apr 29
|American
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar '17
|ryan02004
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC