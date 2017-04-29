Debris trail led police to driver who fled the scene, dragged bike with him.

A driver was arrested early Saturday after hitting and killing a bicyclist, then fleeing the scene while dragging the victim's bike away, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called about 7:05 a.m. to Highway 1 south of Furtado Lane for reports of a collision and found a 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man on the right road shoulder, gravely injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.