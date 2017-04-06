Darling Half Moon Bay beach cottage with separate artist studio
Located just a few blocks from the beach, 508 Myrtle Street in Half Moon Bay is an idyllic spot for homesteaders looking to live off the land, but not leave civilization behind completely. The two-bedroom, one-bath cottage sits on a third of an acre and has raised vegetable planters, a greenhouse, a chicken coop, a brick patio with an outdoor fireplace and mature fruit trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC