Darling Half Moon Bay beach cottage with separate artist studio

Located just a few blocks from the beach, 508 Myrtle Street in Half Moon Bay is an idyllic spot for homesteaders looking to live off the land, but not leave civilization behind completely. The two-bedroom, one-bath cottage sits on a third of an acre and has raised vegetable planters, a greenhouse, a chicken coop, a brick patio with an outdoor fireplace and mature fruit trees.

