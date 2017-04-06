Darling Half Moon Bay beach cottage w...

Darling Half Moon Bay beach cottage with separate artist studio

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

Located just a few blocks from the beach, 508 Myrtle Street in Half Moon Bay is an idyllic spot for homesteaders looking to live off the land, but not leave civilization behind completely. The two-bedroom, one-bath cottage sits on a third of an acre and has raised vegetable planters, a greenhouse, a chicken coop, a brick patio with an outdoor fireplace and mature fruit trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Wed ThomasA 2
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Mateo County was issued at April 06 at 3:17AM PDT

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC