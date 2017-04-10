Clear demand for Gulf Harbour weekend ferry rides
The Hibiscus and Bays Local Board and Gulf Harbour developers Fairway Bay joined forces to survey residents on the topic after surprise at Auckland Transport's view there was no demand for weekend ferry trips to the super-city's CBD. A total of 1200 people responded to the 10-day survey and, almost without exception, people living all over the Whangaparaoa Peninsula indicated enthusiasm for weekend ferries, Fairway Bay development consultant Michael Webb-Speight said.
