Board of Supervisors look to permit coastside Airbnb

As the sharing economy continues to thrive, San Mateo County is looking to legalize and regulate short-term rentals in unincorporated coastside communities. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to enjoy the county's beautiful coastline every year and property owners from Montara to Pescadero have listed rooms, studios and entire homes for rent on sites like Airbnb and HomeAway.

