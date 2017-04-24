A love letter to ... Half Moon Bay
It has character, there are friendly faces, there's not a lot of hustle and bustle and it's close to the water. Then pack up your towels and head across to Bucklands Beach on the other side for a change of scenery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|Sat
|Parden Pard
|1
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|Sat
|American
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar '17
|ryan02004
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC