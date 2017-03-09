Young rescued steer becomes 'best friends' with elderly horse
A California farm shared the story of the unlikely close friendship that sprouted between a rescued steer and a horse. Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay said the 3-year-old steer, Gizmo, took a quick liking to 33-year-old stallion Sturgis and the pair have become an inseparable duo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC