Storm to bring rain, wind to Monterey Peninsula
Monterey >> After a dry Thursday, a system from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring rain and wind to the Monterey Peninsula on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm should bring between .50 to an inch of rain in the low-lying areas and 1 to 2 inches in the Santa Lucia Range and the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC