Storm to bring rain, wind to Monterey Peninsula

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> After a dry Thursday, a system from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring rain and wind to the Monterey Peninsula on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm should bring between .50 to an inch of rain in the low-lying areas and 1 to 2 inches in the Santa Lucia Range and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

