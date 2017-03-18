Sheriff's detectives arrest man accus...

Sheriff's detectives arrest man accused of threatening to shoot deputy

San Mateo County sheriff's detectives arrested a man today in Half Moon Bay who allegedly threatened to kill one of their own. On March 11, deputies say 24-year-old Eric Marchi misused the 911 system to complain about a previous legal matter, according to sheriff's officials.

