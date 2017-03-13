Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay and Navio
Looking for an excuse for an overnight getaway to gorgeousness? Maybe the renovated rooms at the ~RITZ-CARLTON HALF MOON BAY~ coupled with the somewhat recent hire of chef Jason Pringle who is now leading the Navio dining room are enough of a one-two punch to coax you to visit. First, the property.
