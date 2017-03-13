Rauschenfels and Jacobsen honored by FFA
Sonoma Valley High School Vice Principal Chris Rauschenfels and supporting staff secretary Edyta Jacobson beat out administrators from 10 area high schools to be honored with the FFA State Star Administrator award program in the Sonoma Section. The award recognizes high school administrators, career technical education directors and others classified staff who provide outstanding service to the local FFA program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Drop Anchor at These Must-Stop Seafood Shacks B... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Icono Clast
|2
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC