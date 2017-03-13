Rauschenfels and Jacobsen honored by FFA

Monday Mar 13

Sonoma Valley High School Vice Principal Chris Rauschenfels and supporting staff secretary Edyta Jacobson beat out administrators from 10 area high schools to be honored with the FFA State Star Administrator award program in the Sonoma Section. The award recognizes high school administrators, career technical education directors and others classified staff who provide outstanding service to the local FFA program.

