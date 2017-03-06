Private Equity Firms Are Booming, but It's No Time to Be Complacent
The Private Equity Industry Continues to Post Strong Returns and Attract Investors, but a New Article by The Boston Consulting Group Argues That PE Firms Will Need to Take Decisive Actions to Capitalize on This Golden Age / EIN News / -- BOSTON, March 07, 2017 -- Private equity firms are benefiting from nearly ideal market conditions right now, yet the tide is changing, and they should take this opportunity to think about their competitive edge and differentiation. That is the main finding of a new article by The Boston Consulting Group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC