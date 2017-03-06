Private Equity Firms Are Booming, but It's No Time to Be Complacent

The Private Equity Industry Continues to Post Strong Returns and Attract Investors, but a New Article by The Boston Consulting Group Argues That PE Firms Will Need to Take Decisive Actions to Capitalize on This Golden Age / EIN News / -- BOSTON, March 07, 2017 -- Private equity firms are benefiting from nearly ideal market conditions right now, yet the tide is changing, and they should take this opportunity to think about their competitive edge and differentiation. That is the main finding of a new article by The Boston Consulting Group .

