Popular open space, coastal trail at risk of severe erosion: Half...

As the recent, and in many places record-setting, storms thrashed Northern California, Half Moon Bay is now faced with tough decisions on how it will manage one of its most precious recreational assets as it faces extreme erosion. An extensive study of a mile-long strip of the California Coastal Trail found that if left unmanaged, areas could drastically erode up to 3 feet each year.

