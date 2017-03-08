Massive clean up continues after Kaikoura quake
Reclining at a picnic table in front of his beachfront Rakautara home, welder and amateur videographer Barry Campbell has a frontrow seat to watch the action. Five helicopters buzz like dragonflies, tailing monsoon buckets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Drop Anchor at These Must-Stop Seafood Shacks B... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Icono Clast
|2
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC