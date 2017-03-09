Man arrested for Princeton burglary charged with seven more

After a car chase resulted in the arrest of two men suspected of a commercial burglary in Princeton Saturday, one of the suspects, Joseph Goulart, has been connected with and pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven other commercial burglaries, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Six of the seven burglaries, which took place in Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Millbrae between June and January, involved the smashing of front windows or doors of small businesses, including a Round Table Pizza in Millbrae and the Twice as Nice discount store in Half Moon Bay, according to prosecutors.

