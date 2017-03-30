Malia Obamaa s mystery Stanford grad ...

Malia Obamaa s mystery Stanford grad friend is a just a friend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Inside Bay Area

US President Barack Obama and daughter Malia make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on April 8, 2016. After her father left the White House, Malia Obama headed to the Big Apple, reportedly to do an internship at the New York office of mega-producer Harvey Weinstein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
News Drop Anchor at These Must-Stop Seafood Shacks B... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Icono Clast 2
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC