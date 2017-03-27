Linden Street Brewery Emerges As Oakl...

Linden Street Brewery Emerges As Oakland United Beerworks

Though Oakland is having a rough start to the week following the announcement that the Raiders are leaving town for Las Vegas, there's at least some good news on the beer front, as the seemingly defunct Linden Street Brewery has reemerged. After its sale and move from its original West Oakland digs , Linden has officially re-branded as Oakland United Beerworks with a brewery and tasting room is coming to 2nd St near Jack London Square "in the late summer."

