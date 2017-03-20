Half Moon Bay man arrested for violent threats
San Mateo County sheriff's detectives arrested a man in Half Moon Bay who allegedly threatened to kill one of their own. On Saturday, March 11, deputies say 24-year-old Eric Marchi misused the 911 system to complain about a previous legal matter, according to sheriff's officials.
