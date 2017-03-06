Half Moon Bay: Aspiring ATM thieves arrested after chase to San Jose

Two men trying to lug an ATM out of a beach-side mall were arrested after giving up on their prize and leading authorities on a 40-mile chase to San Jose over the weekend, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. San Jose residents Mario Darosa, 36, and Joseph Goulart, 31, were arrested March 4, 2017 after allegedly trying to steal an ATM in Half Moon Bay and leading authorities on a chase to San Jose.

