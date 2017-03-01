Grenada Citizenship Investors Urged To Exercise Caution

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada -- There is growing concern among international investors in Grenada's citizenship-by-investment program about the attempt by the government to seize a foreign-owned resort. A court in Grenada has temporarily blocked the government's plan to forcibly end a 99-year lease and expropriate the Grenadian by Rex Resorts, a 172-room hotel located on the island's southern tip.

