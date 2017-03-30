Greenhouses destroyed by fire: Up to ...

Greenhouses destroyed by fire: Up to $100K in damage to structures near Half Moon Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A fire late Tuesday night consumed five greenhouses and six storage containers on land just outside of Half Moon Bay, a battalion chief with the Coastside Fire Protection District and Cal Fire said Wednesday. The one-alarm fire was reported at 11:10 p.m. at 12761 San Mateo Road, where as many as 100 greenhouses, some abandoned and some in use, occupy the property, Battalion Chief Ari Delay said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
News Drop Anchor at These Must-Stop Seafood Shacks B... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Icono Clast 2
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC