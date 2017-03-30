Greenhouses destroyed by fire: Up to $100K in damage to structures near Half Moon Bay
A fire late Tuesday night consumed five greenhouses and six storage containers on land just outside of Half Moon Bay, a battalion chief with the Coastside Fire Protection District and Cal Fire said Wednesday. The one-alarm fire was reported at 11:10 p.m. at 12761 San Mateo Road, where as many as 100 greenhouses, some abandoned and some in use, occupy the property, Battalion Chief Ari Delay said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Drop Anchor at These Must-Stop Seafood Shacks B... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Icono Clast
|2
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC