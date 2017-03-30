Greenhouses destroyed by fire: Up to $100K in damage to structures near Half Moon Bay

A fire late Tuesday night consumed five greenhouses and six storage containers on land just outside of Half Moon Bay, a battalion chief with the Coastside Fire Protection District and Cal Fire said Wednesday. The one-alarm fire was reported at 11:10 p.m. at 12761 San Mateo Road, where as many as 100 greenhouses, some abandoned and some in use, occupy the property, Battalion Chief Ari Delay said.

