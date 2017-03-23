Forging Ahead In Fog
With the twin Lehman diesels warmed up and purring like two well-behaved lions, the crew of the 42-foot Grand Banks Andiamo cast off the docklines and headed out into the choppy, cold waters of San Francisco Bay. Over the marine VHF, a recording of the early morning's weather provided an update about off shore winds, tides, sea state and atmospheric conditions.
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
