Forging Ahead In Fog

With the twin Lehman diesels warmed up and purring like two well-behaved lions, the crew of the 42-foot Grand Banks Andiamo cast off the docklines and headed out into the choppy, cold waters of San Francisco Bay. Over the marine VHF, a recording of the early morning's weather provided an update about off shore winds, tides, sea state and atmospheric conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Magazine.