Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: West coasta s protected areas

An outcome of the 1969 oil spill during an offshore drilling operation off Santa Barbara, California was the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act, approved by Congress and signed by President Richard Nixon in 1972. It authorized the establishment of marine sanctuaries and today, 13 of them in the ocean and Great Lakes are managed for their ecological or cultural values and to promote resource protection, research and education.

