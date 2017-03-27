Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: West coasta s protected areas
An outcome of the 1969 oil spill during an offshore drilling operation off Santa Barbara, California was the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act, approved by Congress and signed by President Richard Nixon in 1972. It authorized the establishment of marine sanctuaries and today, 13 of them in the ocean and Great Lakes are managed for their ecological or cultural values and to promote resource protection, research and education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC