Cupertino: Turf coming out, drought-tolerant gardening going in at city hall

The city council approved March 21 a turf reduction project at city hall, will replace the grass adjacent to city hall which face Torre and Rodrigues avenues. The grass will be replaced by drought-friendly plants that require less water and fertilizer to maintain.

