Closing Night of Green Film Fest 2017, Twelve Pianos
Join us for Closing Night of Green Film Fest 2017, April 20-26. World Premiere. Mauro ffortissimo's piano installations draw world-class musicians, enthusiasts, and novices to come and play in unusual surroundings, from the cliffs of Half Moon Bay to the streets of San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC