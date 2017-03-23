Closing Night of Green Film Fest 2017...

Closing Night of Green Film Fest 2017, Twelve Pianos

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Indybay.org

Join us for Closing Night of Green Film Fest 2017, April 20-26. World Premiere. Mauro ffortissimo's piano installations draw world-class musicians, enthusiasts, and novices to come and play in unusual surroundings, from the cliffs of Half Moon Bay to the streets of San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC