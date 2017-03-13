City leaning toward pot operations: Half Moon Bay may be first in...

Those looking to cash in on California's mounting green rush may start looking toward the coast as Half Moon Bay is moving to become the first in San Mateo County to legalize commercial marijuana operations. In the wake of voters approving the landmark Proposition 64, cities throughout the state have levied a broad spectrum of reactions from welcoming the financial perks of commercial marijuana operations, to prohibiting any businesses from setting up shop.

