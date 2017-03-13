City leaning toward pot operations: H...

City leaning toward pot operations: Half Moon Bay may be first in...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Those looking to cash in on California's mounting green rush may start looking toward the coast as Half Moon Bay is moving to become the first in San Mateo County to legalize commercial marijuana operations. In the wake of voters approving the landmark Proposition 64, cities throughout the state have levied a broad spectrum of reactions from welcoming the financial perks of commercial marijuana operations, to prohibiting any businesses from setting up shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
News Drop Anchor at These Must-Stop Seafood Shacks B... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Icono Clast 2
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC