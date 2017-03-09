Bill would provide funds to buy Martins Beach access

As efforts to secure public access to the secluded Martins Beach wind through the courts, new legislation could prepare the state to pay the wealthy property owner if officials opt to proceed with eminent domain. Details were revealed Wednesday on a proposal by state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, to equip the State Lands Commission with funds to buy an easement at the contended property just south of Half Moon Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.