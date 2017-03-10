Baskets Season 3 Confirmed By FX
Season two of the critically acclaimed, award-winning series starring Zach Galifianakis is now airing on Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT, with season three expected to air in 2018. Co-created by Galifianakis with Jonathan Krisel and Louis C.K., who also serve as executive producers, Baskets is now airing Season 2, which sees the Baskets family at its most fragile.
