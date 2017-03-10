Baskets Season 3 Confirmed By FX

Season two of the critically acclaimed, award-winning series starring Zach Galifianakis is now airing on Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT, with season three expected to air in 2018. Co-created by Galifianakis with Jonathan Krisel and Louis C.K., who also serve as executive producers, Baskets is now airing Season 2, which sees the Baskets family at its most fragile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.