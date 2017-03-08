At Alphabet's X, failure is a balancing act - CNET
Astro Teller, head of X, is not shy about it: Lots of failure happens at the self-described "moon shot" factory, which is responsible for some of the most ambitious projects at Alphabet, Google 's parent company. Teller, a ponytailed scientist with a salt and pepper goatee, famously preaches a gospel of "failing fast ," so you can find out something doesn't work quickly and move on to other projects.
