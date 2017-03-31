Arson suspected in greenhouse blaze, man arrested

A man suspected of setting a fire that destroyed five greenhouses at the Mountain Mushroom Farm just outside Half Moon Bay was arrested after a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office investigation. The man, Gilbert Mendoza Flores, 38, a transient, was arrested after detectives worked with inspectors from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection examined the crime scene, interviewed witnesses and Flores.

