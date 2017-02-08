Watch Ottawa, Gatineau suburbs grow i...

Watch Ottawa, Gatineau suburbs grow in these 7 stunning Google time-lapses

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: CBC News

Park and the Museum of Nature have been revitalized, federal buildings in the downtown core have been refurbished and work to build a light rail transit system, both above and below ground, speeds toward a 2018 completion. But it's easy to forget that some of the biggest changes happen in our own backyards, as more and more residents move into into new developments, both downtown and suburban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
News San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban... Nov '16 carol 1
News Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras Oct '16 SoapBox99 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Mateo County was issued at February 09 at 4:17AM PST

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC