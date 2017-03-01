Waiheke marina plans cut by 20 berths, new system proposed
Twenty berths have been cut from Waiheke Island marina plans after a bigger scheme proposed last year drew community opposition. A statement released today by developer Kennedy Point Marina said the number of berths had been reduced from 206 to 186 which is 26 per cent less than originally planned in the notified application.
