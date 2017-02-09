The bus with less than 1 passenger a day
But a bus service which cost ratepayers just over $50,000 and ran up to 11 times a day had no passengers on most trips. The service, which ran from March until September last year, travelled 3.5km from the carpark at Lloyd Elsmore Park in Pakuranga to the marina at Half Moon Bay 1075 times during six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras
|Oct '16
|SoapBox99
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC