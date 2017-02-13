Roadside Caboose Restaurant From Former Saison Chef To Open Thursday

New parents Alexis Liu, a co-owner of Beacon Coffee and Pantry in North Beach, and Scott Clark, a former chef at San Francisco fine dining spots like Benu and Saison, are taking an alternate approach to their lives and careers with Dad's Luncheonette , an unpretentious eatery in an old train caboose beside Highway 1. After months of dreaming, painting, and tinkering with the menu, they're finally calling "all aboard" at Dad's this Thursday, although the caboose won't be leaving its permanent station in Half Moon Bay. "We didn't find the caboose, the caboose found us!" Liu explains to SFist, "It's been parked on the side of Highway 1 for decades, so we've seen it many times driving up and down the coast."

