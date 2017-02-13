Roadside Caboose Restaurant From Form...

Roadside Caboose Restaurant From Former Saison Chef To Open Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Sfist

New parents Alexis Liu, a co-owner of Beacon Coffee and Pantry in North Beach, and Scott Clark, a former chef at San Francisco fine dining spots like Benu and Saison, are taking an alternate approach to their lives and careers with Dad's Luncheonette , an unpretentious eatery in an old train caboose beside Highway 1. After months of dreaming, painting, and tinkering with the menu, they're finally calling "all aboard" at Dad's this Thursday, although the caboose won't be leaving its permanent station in Half Moon Bay. "We didn't find the caboose, the caboose found us!" Liu explains to SFist, "It's been parked on the side of Highway 1 for decades, so we've seen it many times driving up and down the coast."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
News San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban... Nov '16 carol 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC