Ocean Beach gets 16 new fire pits for 2017
As the first-ever Ocean Beach "No Burn" season comes to an end, the National Park Service is preparing to to roll out 16 new fire pits beginning Mar. 1. In a community outreach meeting Thursday, the NPS said new 800-pound concrete fire pits will be placed on a quarter-mile stretch of beach between stairwells 15 and 20. Rules for fires on the beach etched directly into the side so that there will be "no confusion on the rules," NPS Environmental Protections Specialist, Trevor Rice said: "As part of the Ocean Beach Fire Program we are also adding new signs on the beach that are easier to read. Come Mar. 1 we will have signs on every stairwell."
