Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin Appear in This Striking New Book

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: New York Magazine

Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, and Andy Warhol all appear in a new collection of photographer James O'Mara's work - their black-and-white portraits appear alongside his images of ballerinas, Parisian waiters, and Calvin Klein models. The book James O'Mara: Encounters traces O'Mara's career over the past 50 years, which has included fashion shoots for Vogue , Elle , "I try to approach every adventure in life as a dance," he writes in the book.

