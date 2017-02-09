Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin Appear in This Striking New Book
Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, and Andy Warhol all appear in a new collection of photographer James O'Mara's work - their black-and-white portraits appear alongside his images of ballerinas, Parisian waiters, and Calvin Klein models. The book James O'Mara: Encounters traces O'Mara's career over the past 50 years, which has included fashion shoots for Vogue , Elle , "I try to approach every adventure in life as a dance," he writes in the book.
