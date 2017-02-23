Harbor District weighs Oyster Point development: Officials consider...

San Mateo County Harbor District officials are receiving with open arms a massive South San Francisco development proposal standing to transform the area near the Oyster Point Marina/Park, according to the special district's general manager. Groundwork is being laid to soon begin a project comprised of approximately 2 million square feet of commercial development serving the life sciences industry plus new homes spread across 40 acres of land in the area east of Highway 101.

