Half Moon Bay taking on affordable housing: City considers various...
Nestled along the coast, Half Moon Bay is beginning to dip its toes into the regional discussion of how to address the affordable housing crisis. The issue is acutely nuanced for a community that has to balance state restrictions related to being in a coastal zone, only having two already congested roads in and out of the city and residents generally apprehensive about adding population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras
|Oct '16
|SoapBox99
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC