DHS S&T Awards Nearly $1M to Five Start-Ups For Phase 2 R&D
The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate today announced a total of $999,780 in awards to five companies advancing to Phase 2 of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program . The work is awarded under the SVIP Other Transaction Solicitation aimed at non-traditional performers to offer solutions to some of the toughest threats facing DHS and the homeland security mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC