DHS S&T Awards Nearly $1M to Five Start-Ups For Phase 2 R&D

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate today announced a total of $999,780 in awards to five companies advancing to Phase 2 of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program . The work is awarded under the SVIP Other Transaction Solicitation aimed at non-traditional performers to offer solutions to some of the toughest threats facing DHS and the homeland security mission.

