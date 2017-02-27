City closes dark legal chapter: Half Moon Bay finalizes legal actions ...
In turning the page to a dark chapter of Half Moon Bay's history that catapulted the city into legal and financial chaos, officials were thrilled to announce they've recouped most of the $18 million paid to settle the Beachwood lawsuit. The Beachwood saga began decades ago when a city-sponsored project accidentally led to wetlands developing on an adjacent privately-owned site slated for redevelopment near the Frenchmans Creek neighborhood.
