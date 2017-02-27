City closes dark legal chapter: Half ...

City closes dark legal chapter: Half Moon Bay finalizes legal actions ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

In turning the page to a dark chapter of Half Moon Bay's history that catapulted the city into legal and financial chaos, officials were thrilled to announce they've recouped most of the $18 million paid to settle the Beachwood lawsuit. The Beachwood saga began decades ago when a city-sponsored project accidentally led to wetlands developing on an adjacent privately-owned site slated for redevelopment near the Frenchmans Creek neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
News San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban... Nov '16 carol 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC