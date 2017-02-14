Bright object seen moving slowly acro...

Bright object seen moving slowly across morning sky throughout the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Tuesday Feb 14

An object with a large and bright tail slowly moved across the early morning sky Tuesday morning, seen from the East Bay to the Peninsula, before it disintegrated in the shadow of the bright morning moon. Around 6:20 a.m., the object appeared in the sky and for about 15 to 20 seconds slowly moved across the sky with a large, glowing cone below it.

