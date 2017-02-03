Brewer's Guild Releases New And Rare Beer Tap List For Beer Week Gala
Beer Week returns next week, beginning Friday the 10th and lasting through the 19th, in a fairly loose, drunken interpretation of the word "week." The schedule runeth over with events, from weeklong specials to beer education seminars to one night only tap takeovers in the yearly celebration of more than 125 Northern California Breweries.
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras
|Oct '16
|SoapBox99
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
