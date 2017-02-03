Brewer's Guild Releases New And Rare ...

Brewer's Guild Releases New And Rare Beer Tap List For Beer Week Gala

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Sfist

Beer Week returns next week, beginning Friday the 10th and lasting through the 19th, in a fairly loose, drunken interpretation of the word "week." The schedule runeth over with events, from weeklong specials to beer education seminars to one night only tap takeovers in the yearly celebration of more than 125 Northern California Breweries.

