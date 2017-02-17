Beer brotherhood brews across the Bay...

Beer brotherhood brews across the Bay: Craft community comes together for San Francisco Beer Week

Friday Feb 17 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

From dank bars, garages steeped in hoppy stink and industrial buildings housing huge stainless steel tanks and tube networks, a bubbling Bay Area community of brewers and beer lovers grew to one of the nation's most substantial society of swiggers. Emboldened through their passion's growing popularity, those mavens of malt, ale advocates and brew buffs have dispersed throughout the Peninsula for a series of boozy bashes celebrating San Francisco Beer Week.

