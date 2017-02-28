A conversation about America: U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier holds well-attended town hall in Half Moon Bay

Children and seniors, Democrats and Republicans, union representatives in ball caps and women in knitted pink hats were among the broad swath of the community gathered on the coast Saturday, Feb. 25, to greet their congresswoman and air grievances with the federal government. U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, hosted a Saturday town hall in Half Moon Bay where more than 1,400 people lined gymnasium bleachers to ask questions, express fears about the newly elected president and encourage their congressional representative to continue work on issues important to the community.

