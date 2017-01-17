Violent Waves, Crashing Trees Batter ...

Violent Waves, Crashing Trees Batter Peninsula Coast

Employees working inside of a Half Moon Bay restaurant received quite the shock when powerful waves decided to make a surprise visit. "I was just recording waves and then a big one came up and then a huge one hit the front of the restaurant and damaged the garden," Luis Valdez of Half Moon Bay said.

