Violent Waves, Crashing Trees Batter Peninsula Coast
Employees working inside of a Half Moon Bay restaurant received quite the shock when powerful waves decided to make a surprise visit. "I was just recording waves and then a big one came up and then a huge one hit the front of the restaurant and damaged the garden," Luis Valdez of Half Moon Bay said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|Lauren
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras
|Oct '16
|SoapBox99
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC