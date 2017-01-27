Suspected DUI triple crash leaves two...

Suspected DUI triple crash leaves two injured in Half Moon Bay

Friday Jan 27 Read more: KRON 4

A suspected DUI crash left a driver with major injuries and his passenger with minor injuries after a triple crash in Half Moon Bay. Hector Bidrio, 32, of Half Moon Bay, crashed his gray 1970s El Camino near Cornell Avenue and Airport Street at 5:45 a.m., according to police.

